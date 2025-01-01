Menu
<p>FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, S LINE, HEADS UP DISPLAY. 20 RIMS, AUDI PRE-SENSE APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SONOS SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST,REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AMBIENT LIGHTS, CLEAN CARFAX, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, DIRECT FROM AUDI CANADA, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, AND MORE TOP OF THE LINE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE. 46999 IS FINANCE PRICE CASH PRICE IS $48999.OO TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA  </p>

2024 Audi E-Tron

13,452 KM

Details

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Audi E-Tron

S-LINE, BLACK OPTICS PAKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY

2024 Audi E-Tron

S-LINE, BLACK OPTICS PAKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN WA1K2AFZ8RP002611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17603
  • Mileage 13,452 KM

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, S LINE, HEADS UP DISPLAY. 20" RIMS, AUDI PRE-SENSE APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, SONOS SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST,REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AMBIENT LIGHTS, CLEAN CARFAX, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, DIRECT FROM AUDI CANADA, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, AND MORE TOP OF THE LINE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FINANCING AVAILABLE. 46999 IS FINANCE PRICE CASH PRICE IS $48999.OO TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
