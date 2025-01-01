$62,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 BMW 4 Series
M440i xDrive - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|LANEKEEP|BSM|
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 5982
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Art of Performance and Luxury
Prepare to be captivated by this immaculate, one-owner 2024 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe. A masterful blend of everyday usability and M Performance DNA, this vehicle delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and deeply refined.
✨ The Signature Exterior: Portimao Blue Metallic
The exterior is finished in the stunning Portimao Blue Metallic, a deep, rich hue that transitions from an electrifying sapphire in direct sunlight to a near-black, menacing presence at dusk. This signature BMW color perfectly highlights the M440i's aggressive coupe silhouette, the bold kidney grille, and the signature M Aerodynamics Package. It's a color that demands attention without raising its voice.
⚫ The Driver's Command Center: Black Vernasca Leather
Step inside to an executive-level cabin wrapped in sumptuous Black Vernasca Leather. This interior is a sanctuary of focus, featuring:
M Sport Seats designed for maximum support during spirited driving.
Aluminum Tetragon Trim providing a modern, technical contrast to the dark leather.
The revolutionary BMW Curved Display with the latest iDrive 8 Operating System, seamlessly integrating a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and a 14.9-inch Central Information Display. Your navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls are now intuitive and instantaneous.
🚀 Unrivaled M Performance
At the heart of this coupe is the legendary 3.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine, generating a powerful 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
xDrive All-Wheel Drive: Provides sure-footed stability and dynamic handling in all conditions.
8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission: Features quick-shift paddles and Launch Control for explosive acceleration.
M Sport Differential and M Sport Suspension: Engineered to deliver razor-sharp cornering, precise steering feel, and the distinctive driving pleasure BMW is known for.
Key Features & Packages Included:
Parking Assistance Package (360-degree Surround View, Parking Assistant Plus)
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
Ambient Interior Lighting
Wireless Device Charging
This 2024 BMW M440i is not just a mode of transport; it's a meticulously crafted machine built for the enthusiast. Skip the wait on a new order and secure this exceptional model today.
Odometer: 51,000 KM.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
416-766-6226