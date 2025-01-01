2024 BMW 4 Series

Menu
<h1>Special Finance Price: $62,999 | Cash Price: $64,499</h1><h1>💎 <strong>The Ultimate Driving Machine: 2024 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe</strong></h1><p> </p><hr /><p> </p><h2><strong>Experience the Art of Performance and Luxury</strong></h2><p> </p><p>Prepare to be captivated by this immaculate, one-owner 2024 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe. A masterful blend of everyday usability and <strong>M Performance DNA</strong>, this vehicle delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and deeply refined.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>✨ The Signature Exterior: Portimao Blue Metallic</strong></h3><p> </p><p>The exterior is finished in the stunning <strong>Portimao Blue Metallic</strong>, a deep, rich hue that transitions from an electrifying sapphire in direct sunlight to a near-black, menacing presence at dusk. This signature BMW color perfectly highlights the M440is aggressive coupe silhouette, the bold kidney grille, and the signature <strong>M Aerodynamics Package</strong>. Its a color that demands attention without raising its voice.</p><p> </p><h3><strong>⚫ The Drivers Command Center: Black Vernasca Leather</strong></h3><p> </p><p>Step inside to an executive-level cabin wrapped in sumptuous <strong>Black Vernasca Leather</strong>. This interior is a sanctuary of focus, featuring:</p><ul><li><p><strong>M Sport Seats</strong> designed for maximum support during spirited driving.</p></li><li><p><strong>Aluminum Tetragon Trim</strong> providing a modern, technical contrast to the dark leather.</p></li><li><p>The revolutionary <strong>BMW Curved Display</strong> with the latest <strong>iDrive 8 Operating System</strong>, seamlessly integrating a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and a 14.9-inch Central Information Display. Your navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls are now intuitive and instantaneous.</p></li></ul><p> </p><h3><strong>🚀 Unrivaled M Performance</strong></h3><p> </p><p>At the heart of this coupe is the legendary <strong>3.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine</strong>, generating a powerful <strong>382 horsepower</strong> and <strong>369 lb-ft of torque</strong>.</p><ul><li><p><strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides sure-footed stability and dynamic handling in all conditions.</p></li><li><p><strong>8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission:</strong> Features quick-shift paddles and Launch Control for explosive acceleration.</p></li><li><p><strong>M Sport Differential and M Sport Suspension:</strong> Engineered to deliver razor-sharp cornering, precise steering feel, and the distinctive driving pleasure BMW is known for.</p></li></ul><hr /><p> </p><h2><strong>Key Features & Packages Included:</strong></h2><p> </p><ul><li><p><strong>Parking Assistance Package</strong> (360-degree Surround View, Parking Assistant Plus)</p></li><li><p><strong>Harman Kardon Surround Sound System</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Ambient Interior Lighting</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Wireless Device Charging</strong></p></li></ul><p><strong>This 2024 BMW M440i is not just a mode of transport; its a meticulously crafted machine built for the enthusiast. Skip the wait on a new order and secure this exceptional model today. </strong></p><p><strong>Odometer: 51,000 KM.</strong></p><p><strong>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</strong></p><p><strong>Business Hours:</strong></p><p><strong>Monday - Friday: 10am - 7pm</strong></p><p><strong>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</strong></p><p><strong>Sunday : Closed</strong></p><p><strong>www.monacomotorcars.com</strong></p><p><strong>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</strong></p><p><strong>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</strong></p><p><strong>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</strong></p><p><strong>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</strong></p><p><strong>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</strong></p>

Used
51,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA13AR05RCN78706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5982
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
2024 BMW 4 Series