$46,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ
Tech
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ
Tech
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17738
- Mileage 31,553 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR-PLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCE PRICE 46999.00 CASH PRICE 48999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA
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