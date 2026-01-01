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<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR-PLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCE PRICE 46999.00 CASH PRICE 48999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA</p>

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

31,553 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Tech

Watch This Vehicle
14133880

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ

Tech

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,553KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKPMRK6RZ108593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17738
  • Mileage 31,553 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, GLASS ROOF, APPLE CAR-PLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, WAY TO MANY OPTIONS TO LIST. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCE PRICE 46999.00 CASH PRICE 48999.00 TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$46,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Cadillac LYRIQ