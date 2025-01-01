$89,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray|1LT|Z51PERFORMANCE|TARGAROOF|BOSE|NAV|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LIGHT GREY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # N5982A
- Mileage 8,409 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 6.2L V8 POWERED, RWD, Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE, Z51 PERFORMANCE BRAKES, Z51 PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, Z51 SPOILER, HIGH PERFORMANCE TIRES, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, REMOVABLE TARGA ROOF, REARVIEW MIRROR BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM 20 SPOKE FORGED WHEELS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN CERAMIC MATRIX GREY METALLIC ON MATCHING JET BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AMAZON ALEXA, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, REMOTE START, REMOTE TRUNK, REMOTE FRUNK, VALET MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES, Z MODE, ONSTAR, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
PREMIUM OPTIONS :
- Z51 PERFORMANCE PACKAGE - $7,495.00
- 19" FRONT & 20" REAR 20 SPOKE GLOSS BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS - $1,295.00
- CERAMIC MATRIX GREY METALLIC PAINT - $995.00
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
