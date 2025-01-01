$99,950+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51 PACKAGE 2LT FRONT LIFT
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$99,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YB2D45R5119368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1359
- Mileage 10,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Z51 Performance Package
Carbon flash metallic-painted outside mirrors and spoiler
Suspension, with magnetic selective ride control
Battery protection package
Engine lighting
Coupe engine appearance package
LT2 engine cover, edge red
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Run flat tires
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.55 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
Quad tip exhaust
Powertrain
Rear limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Oil Pressure Gauge
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Front struts
Hill holder control
Painted brake calipers
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Programmable safety key
Lane deviation sensors
Mid-mounted engine
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO NET STORAGE
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
Customizable instrument cluster
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
15.7 STEERING RATIO
BOSE PREMIUM BRAND
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
1.18 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 SUBWOOFER
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
COVERED CUPHOLDERS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
12 TOTAL SPEAKERS
TARGA TOP REMOVABLE ROOF
1.02 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
FRONT CAMERA SYSTEM
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
FRONT RECORDING DASH CAMERA
CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT
WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
HOTSPOT WI-FI
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SOFT CLOSE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
AMAZON ALEXA SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
GOOGLE ASSISTANT CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
