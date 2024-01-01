Menu
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium All Wheel Drive Package: 10.25 inch GPS navigation, highway driving assist, Kia Connect, air-cooled front seats, smart cruise control, power liftgate, sunroof, heated steering wheel, leather seating, remote car starter, rear cross traffic alert, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision assist, LED head lights, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, heated front seats, wireless phone charger, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more.

2024 Kia Seltos

9,350 KM

$35,395

+ tax & licensing
2024 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Power Liftgate Air-Cooled Seats

2024 Kia Seltos

EX Premium Power Liftgate Air-Cooled Seats

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$35,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,350KM
VIN KNDERCAA0R7563901

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,350 KM

2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium All Wheel Drive Package: 10.25 inch GPS navigation, highway driving assist, Kia Connect, air-cooled front seats, smart cruise control, power liftgate, sunroof, heated steering wheel, leather seating, remote car starter, rear cross traffic alert, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot collision assist, LED head lights, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, heated front seats, wireless phone charger, 17 inch alloy wheels and so much more. Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with No hidden fees, just HST and licensing. PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY. You'll enjoy a negotiation-free experience, saving time and effort because our vehicles are priced to market.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Ventilated Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Leather Wrap Wheel

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Premium Synthetic Seats
Collision Avoidance System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$35,395

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2024 Kia Seltos