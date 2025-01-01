Menu
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, LED headlights, GPS navigation, wireless cellphone charger, power driver seat, power passenger seat, air-cooled front seats, heated front & rear seats, smart cruise control, ambient mood lighting, heated steering wheel, leather seating, sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, rearview camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.

30,504 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Used
30,504KM
VIN KNDERCAA4R7657425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,504 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium Trim Package: 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, highway driving assist, LED headlights, GPS navigation, wireless cellphone charger, power driver seat, power passenger seat, air-cooled front seats, heated front & rear seats, smart cruise control, ambient mood lighting, heated steering wheel, leather seating, sunroof, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, rearview camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation

