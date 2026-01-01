$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS-P
2024 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS-P
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 17778
- Mileage 13,166 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, FACTORY WARRANTY 1 OWNER HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO
APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE 36999.00 CASH PRICE FINANCE PRICE 34999.00, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA.
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1-888-396-3393