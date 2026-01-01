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<p>CLEAN CARFAX, FACTORY WARRANTY 1 OWNER HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO <br>APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE 36999.00 CASH PRICE FINANCE PRICE 34999.00, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA.</p>

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

13,166 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS-P

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14421828.822507045?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=17786

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5

GS-P

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller
Sale

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
13,166KM
VIN JM1NDAC73R0607080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 17778
  • Mileage 13,166 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX, FACTORY WARRANTY 1 OWNER HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO 
APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE 36999.00 CASH PRICE FINANCE PRICE 34999.00, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Mazda Miata MX-5