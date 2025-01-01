Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DSR, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ESP, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC

56,235 KM

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC300|4MATIC|CLUSTERNAV|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT|LED|

12905909

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC300|4MATIC|CLUSTERNAV|CREAMLEATHER|AMBIENT|LED|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,235KM
VIN W1NKM4HB1RF074413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,235 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MATIC AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, DSR, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, ATTENTION ASSIST, ESP, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$54,995

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC