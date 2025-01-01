Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DSR, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

13,565 KM

Details Description

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGNIGHTPKG|CLUSTERNAV|3DCAM|HEADSUP

Watch This Vehicle
12697536

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE350|4MATIC|AMGNIGHTPKG|CLUSTERNAV|3DCAM|HEADSUP

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12697536
  2. 12697536
  3. 12697536
  4. 12697536
  5. 12697536
  6. 12697536
  7. 12697536
  8. 12697536
  9. 12697536
  10. 12697536
  11. 12697536
  12. 12697536
  13. 12697536
  14. 12697536
  15. 12697536
  16. 12697536
  17. 12697536
  18. 12697536
  19. 12697536
  20. 12697536
  21. 12697536
  22. 12697536
  23. 12697536
  24. 12697536
  25. 12697536
  26. 12697536
  27. 12697536
  28. 12697536
  29. 12697536
  30. 12697536
  31. 12697536
  32. 12697536
  33. 12697536
  34. 12697536
  35. 12697536
  36. 12697536
  37. 12697536
  38. 12697536
  39. 12697536
  40. 12697536
  41. 12697536
  42. 12697536
  43. 12697536
  44. 12697536
  45. 12697536
  46. 12697536
  47. 12697536
  48. 12697536
  49. 12697536
  50. 12697536
  51. 12697536
  52. 12697536
  53. 12697536
  54. 12697536
  55. 12697536
  56. 12697536
  57. 12697536
  58. 12697536
  59. 12697536
  60. 12697536
  61. 12697536
  62. 12697536
  63. 12697536
Contact Seller

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,565KM
VIN 4JGFB4FBXRA993837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6564
  • Mileage 13,565 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DSR, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody|RWD|NO LUX TAX|797HP|+ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody|RWD|NO LUX TAX|797HP|+ 10,552 KM $119,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|NAV|CREAMLEATHER|DUALSUNROOF|ALLOYS|++ for sale in North York, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300|4MATIC|NAV|CREAMLEATHER|DUALSUNROOF|ALLOYS|++ 102,935 KM $23,597 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300|4MATIC|NAV|WOOD|BURMESTER|AMBIENT|LEATHER|LED 119,014 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE