$79,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE350|4MATIC|AMGNIGHTPKG|CLUSTERNAV|3DCAM|HEADSUP
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE
GLE350|4MATIC|AMGNIGHTPKG|CLUSTERNAV|3DCAM|HEADSUP
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6564
- Mileage 13,565 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AMG NIGHT PACKAGE, 4MATIC AWD, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LED HIGH PERFORMANCE HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, OFFROAD DISPLAYS, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HIGH TECH 3D BACKUP CAMERA, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC, ACTIVE STEERING ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE CHANGE ASSIST, DSR, ESP, ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST, ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST, TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST, TRAFFIC LIGHT VIEW, ATTENTION ASSIST, PARKTRONIC, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622