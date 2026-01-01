$20,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX WITH REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, blind spot assist apple carplay android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE, FINANCING AVAILABLE TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE $20999.00 CASH PRICE 22,999,00
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393