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<p>CLEAN CARFAX WITH REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, blind spot assist apple carplay android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE, FINANCING AVAILABLE TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE $20999.00 CASH PRICE 22,999,00</p>

2024 Nissan Kicks

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14099200

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
27,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV5RL509310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX WITH REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, EQUIPPED WITH HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, blind spot assist apple carplay android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA AND MORE, FINANCING AVAILABLE TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCE PRICE $20999.00 CASH PRICE 22,999,00

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
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$20,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Nissan Kicks