$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Convenience AWD
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,987 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, AWD, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PRE COLLISION BRAKING, LANE DEPARTURE, SATELLITE RADIO, 1 OWNER OFF LEASER, ALLOY WHEELS. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 28999.00 CASH PRICE 30999.00. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT
