<p>FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, AWD, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PRE COLLISION BRAKING, LANE DEPARTURE, SATELLITE RADIO, 1 OWNER OFF LEASER, ALLOY WHEELS. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 28999.00 CASH PRICE 30999.00. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT </p>

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

33,987 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
13182221

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
33,987KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GUABC8RH267015

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,987 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN BLUE ON BLACK CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, AWD, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, PRE COLLISION BRAKING, LANE DEPARTURE, SATELLITE RADIO, 1 OWNER OFF LEASER, ALLOY WHEELS. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE 28999.00 CASH PRICE 30999.00. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

