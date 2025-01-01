Menu
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

2024 Tesla Model Y

5,030 KM

Details

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

12904739

2024 Tesla Model Y

LONG RANGE

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,030KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRWYGDFD8RC662417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 5,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

