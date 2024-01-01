$29,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!!~
2024 Toyota Corolla
LE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$29,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,488KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE9RP127620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7980
- Mileage 24,488 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Ontario of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 500 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE, black color with 24,000km (STK#7980) This vehicle was $32990 NOW ON SALE FOR $29450. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind. All Carfax Canada History Reports will be available to view & print from our website www.fcmotors.ca or Shop.fcmotors.ca
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 500 cars, mostly Acura ,Audi ,BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota & Volvo. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $12.50 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
3.79 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Driver knee airbags
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Lane deviation sensors
Check rear seat reminder
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
GRACENOTE INTERNET RADIO APP
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
MAINTENANCE SCHEDULING SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
PASSENGER FRONT SEAT CUSHION AIRBAGS
HOTSPOT WI-FI
TOYOTA CONNECTED SERVICES SMART DEVICE APP COMPATI
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
TOYOTA AUDIO MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$29,450
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2024 Toyota Corolla