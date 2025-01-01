Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>clean carfax report, finished in white on grey interior, equipped with reverse camera, heated seats, apple carplay android auto alloy wheels, push button start, Bluetooth, blind spot assist, and more please call ahead for an appointment. taxes and license are extra,financing available </p>

2024 Volkswagen Taos

13,062 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12487816

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1746296088285
  2. 1746296088743
  3. 1746296089179
  4. 1746296089634
  5. 1746296090089
  6. 1746296090577
  7. 1746296091015
  8. 1746296091442
  9. 1746296091869
  10. 1746296092350
  11. 1746296092781
  12. 1746296093223
  13. 1746296093650
  14. 1746296094128
  15. 1746296094654
  16. 1746296095120
  17. 1746296095573
  18. 1746296096000
  19. 1746296096425
  20. 1746296096854
  21. 1746296097316
  22. 1746296097763
  23. 1746296098213
  24. 1746296098652
  25. 1746296099082
  26. 1746296099530
  27. 1746296099971
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,062KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVGX7B25RM114511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,062 KM

Vehicle Description

clean carfax report, finished in white on grey interior, equipped with reverse camera, heated seats, apple carplay android auto alloy wheels, push button start, Bluetooth, blind spot assist, and more please call ahead for an appointment. taxes and license are extra,financing available 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 HSE AWD for sale in North York, ON
2020 Land Rover Defender 110 HSE AWD 37,402 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE for sale in North York, ON
2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE 5,035 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan R LINE BLACK EDITION for sale in North York, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan R LINE BLACK EDITION 66,800 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2024 Volkswagen Taos