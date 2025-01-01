Menu
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

Mid Toronto Auto Sales Promises and Commitments to Valuable Customers.

Extensive Financing Options: Partnering with over 20 financial institutions, we offer competitive rates for all credit situations, from good to bad credit, including those with past financial challenges like consumer proposals and bankruptcies.
Transparent Pricing: Our prices are updated regularly to reflect current market conditions, saving you time and eliminating the need for extensive negotiations.
Competitive Pricing: We strive for competitive pricing. Compare our offers to other dealerships and discover the Mid Toronto Auto Sales advantage.
Peace of Mind: Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase.
Financing Focus: Please note that the advertised prices are based on financed purchases. A surcharge of $500 will apply to cash, draft, money order, certified check, etc., to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and prevent non-retail purchases.
Onsite Credit Expertise: Our in-house credit specialists can quickly assess your application, regardless of your credit history. We also offer affiliate debt reduction assistance.
Convenient Location: Located on Dufferin Street, just minutes from Yorkdale Mall, we are easily accessible to car buyers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
Multilingual Support: We are proud to serve a diverse clientele and offer support in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.
IAG Partnership: As a member of the International Auto Group, we leverage the expertise and resources of renowned dealerships such as Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Coventry North Jaguar Land Rover.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, errors or omissions may occur. Please verify all information with Mid Toronto Auto Sales directly

2024 Volkswagen Taos

84,093 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos

SE

12959501

2024 Volkswagen Taos

SE

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VVSX7B29RM013837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UMTR1896
  • Mileage 84,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
$CALL

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2024 Volkswagen Taos