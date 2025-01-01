$70,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi E-Tron
Technik
2025 Audi E-Tron
Technik
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$70,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17639
- Mileage 10,773 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER TAILGATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST,BANG OLUFSEN SOUND, 360 CAMERA, LANE ASSIST,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, S LINE, NAVIGATION, AND MORE.
Manufacturer Options
SEAT TRIM
BLACK, TWIN-LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • FW-0
contrast stitching
ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT
COMFORT INTERIOR FOR S LINE PACKAGE • PPZ
Retractable Sunshades for the Rear Doors, Ventilated Front Seats
S LINE BLACK PACKAGE W/BLACK INTERIOR • PFV
S Line Exterior, Flat Top/Bottom Steering Wheel, S Interior Badging, Integrated Headrest, Anthracite Mesh Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J Fr & 10J Rr x 20" 10 Spoke Design, Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear, Black Headliner, Illuminated Door Sills w/S Badging, Black Optics w/Anthracite Rings, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Front Sport Seats
WHEELS: 8.5J FR & 10J RR X 20" 10 SPOKE DESIGN • -NONWL
Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear
BANG & OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM W/HEADREST SPEAKERS • 8RT
830W, 20 speakers
PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 70999.00 CASH 72999.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENSE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393