FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER TAILGATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20 ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST,BANG OLUFSEN SOUND, 360 CAMERA,  LANE ASSIST,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, S LINE,  NAVIGATION, AND MORE. 

Manufacturer Options

 

SEAT TRIM

BLACK, TWIN-LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • FW-0

contrast stitching

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT

COMFORT INTERIOR FOR S LINE PACKAGE • PPZ

Retractable Sunshades for the Rear Doors, Ventilated Front Seats

S LINE BLACK PACKAGE W/BLACK INTERIOR • PFV

S Line Exterior, Flat Top/Bottom Steering Wheel, S Interior Badging, Integrated Headrest, Anthracite Mesh Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J Fr & 10J Rr x 20 10 Spoke Design, Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear, Black Headliner, Illuminated Door Sills w/S Badging, Black Optics w/Anthracite Rings, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Front Sport Seats

WHEELS: 8.5J FR & 10J RR X 20 10 SPOKE DESIGN • -NONWL

Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear

BANG & OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM W/HEADREST SPEAKERS • 8RT

830W, 20 speakers

PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 70999.00 CASH 72999.00 PLUS TAX AND  LICENSE

2025 Audi E-Tron

10,773 KM

$70,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi E-Tron

Technik

13162564

2025 Audi E-Tron

Technik

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$70,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,773KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA164BGF7SA002226

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17639
  • Mileage 10,773 KM

FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, POWER TAILGATE, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST,BANG OLUFSEN SOUND, 360 CAMERA,  LANE ASSIST,REAR HEATED SEATS, AMBIENT LIGHTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, S LINE,  NAVIGATION, AND MORE. 

Manufacturer Options

 

SEAT TRIM

BLACK, TWIN-LEATHER SEATING SURFACES • FW-0

contrast stitching

ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT

COMFORT INTERIOR FOR S LINE PACKAGE • PPZ

Retractable Sunshades for the Rear Doors, Ventilated Front Seats

S LINE BLACK PACKAGE W/BLACK INTERIOR • PFV

S Line Exterior, Flat Top/Bottom Steering Wheel, S Interior Badging, Integrated Headrest, Anthracite Mesh Inlays, Black Side Mirrors, Wheels: 8.5J Fr & 10J Rr x 20" 10 Spoke Design, Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear, Black Headliner, Illuminated Door Sills w/S Badging, Black Optics w/Anthracite Rings, Aluminum Pedal Covers, Front Sport Seats

WHEELS: 8.5J FR & 10J RR X 20" 10 SPOKE DESIGN • -NONWL

Bi-colour finish, Tires: 255/50R20 Fr & 285/45R20 Rr XL AS RFT, 109H front and 112H rear

BANG & OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM W/HEADREST SPEAKERS • 8RT

830W, 20 speakers

PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCED PRICE 70999.00 CASH 72999.00 PLUS TAX AND  LICENSE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Air Suspension

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
2025 Audi E-Tron