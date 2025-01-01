Menu
<p>FINISHED IN  PLASMA BLUE METALLIC  ON BLACK FULL AUDI WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX,360 CAMERA 21 INCH RIMS, RED CALIPERS, THIS VEHICLE NEW WAS OVER $107,000.00 PLUS TAXES ETC,  MASSAGING SEATS, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM. AMBIENT LIGHTS, CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MORE PICS UP SOON, ALL OPTIONS 76999.00 FINANCED PRICE 78,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA </p>

2025 Audi E-Tron

2,000 KM

$76,999

2025 Audi E-Tron

Technik

13162786

2025 Audi E-Tron

Technik

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$76,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA135BGF1SA041491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17636
  • Mileage 2,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN  PLASMA BLUE METALLIC  ON BLACK FULL AUDI WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX,360 CAMERA 21 INCH RIMS, RED CALIPERS, THIS VEHICLE NEW WAS OVER $107,000.00 PLUS TAXES ETC,  MASSAGING SEATS, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM. AMBIENT LIGHTS, CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MORE PICS UP SOON, ALL OPTIONS 76999.00 FINANCED PRICE 78,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA 

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Air Suspension

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$76,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2025 Audi E-Tron