$76,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi E-Tron
Technik
2025 Audi E-Tron
Technik
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$76,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17636
- Mileage 2,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN PLASMA BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK FULL AUDI WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX,360 CAMERA 21 INCH RIMS, RED CALIPERS, THIS VEHICLE NEW WAS OVER $107,000.00 PLUS TAXES ETC, MASSAGING SEATS, BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PUSH BUTTON START, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM. AMBIENT LIGHTS, CARBON FIBER MIRROR CAPS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MORE PICS UP SOON, ALL OPTIONS 76999.00 FINANCED PRICE 78,999.00 CASH PRICE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-396-3393