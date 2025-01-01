$41,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi Q3
NAVIGASTION SUNRROF
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,422 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO,WIRELESS CHARGING PARKING SENSORS,STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE AND EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE IS $41.999.00, CASH PRICE $43,999.00
Malibu Motors
