<p>FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO,WIRELESS CHARGING  PARKING SENSORS,STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE AND EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE IS $41.999.00, CASH PRICE $43,999.00</p>

2025 Audi Q3

9,422 KM

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi Q3

NAVIGASTION SUNRROF

2025 Audi Q3

NAVIGASTION SUNRROF

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,422KM
VIN WA1AUCF35S1029514

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,422 KM

FINISHED IN BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER ROOF, REVERSE CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO,WIRELESS CHARGING  PARKING SENSORS,STREAMING BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT, REVERSE CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, FACTORY NAVIGATION, AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, TAXES AND LICENSE AND EXTRA, FINANCED PRICE IS $41.999.00, CASH PRICE $43,999.00

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2025 Audi Q3