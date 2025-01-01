Menu
<p>FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO, POWER SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LANE ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEATS, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 28999.00 FINANCED PRICE, CASH PRICE 30,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE </p>

2025 Hyundai Elantra

28,430 KM

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

13067758

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,430KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4DG0SU866186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,430 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO, POWER SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LANE ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEATS, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 28999.00 FINANCED PRICE, CASH PRICE 30,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2025 Hyundai Elantra