$28,999+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,430 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, KEY-LESS GO, POWER SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, LANE ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEATS, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 28999.00 FINANCED PRICE, CASH PRICE 30,999.00 PLUS TAXES AND LICENSE
