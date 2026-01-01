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Key Features: *Up To 53km All Electric Range *8-Inch Multi Media Display *Apple Carplay *Android Auto *Heated Front Seats *Lane Keep & Follow Assist *Forward Collision Avoidance Assist *Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist *Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist *Rear View Camera *Bluetooth Connectivity *16-Inch Alloy Wheels PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician. For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2025 Kia NIRO

3,609 KM

Details Description Features

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid LX PHEV Pkg. 2.1L/100KM (Gas & Electric)

Watch This Vehicle
14158858

2025 Kia NIRO

PLUG-IN Hybrid LX PHEV Pkg. 2.1L/100KM (Gas & Electric)

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 14158858
  2. 14158858
Contact Seller

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,609KM
VIN KNDCU3LF0S5276753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:



*Up To 53km All Electric Range

*8-Inch Multi Media Display

*Apple Carplay

*Android Auto

*Heated Front Seats

*Lane Keep & Follow Assist

*Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

*Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

*Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist

*Rear View Camera

*Bluetooth Connectivity

*16-Inch Alloy Wheels



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.



For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
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$36,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2025 Kia NIRO