$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD
2025 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,501KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBBM5SM751403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,501 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AA Canada Inc
2025 Ford Escape ST-Line 5,659 KM $34,980 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas V6 SEL Premium R-Line 66,051 KM $34,980 + tax & lic
2022 Acura ILX PREMIUM 28,265 KM $28,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AA Canada Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-350-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-350-1313
Alternate Numbers647-350-1313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
2025 Mazda CX-30