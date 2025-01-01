Menu
2025 Mazda CX-30

5,501 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD

12968762

2025 Mazda CX-30

GX AWD

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,501KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MVDMBBM5SM751403

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,501 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2025 Mazda CX-30