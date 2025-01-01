Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

8,383 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13196606

2025 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Auto FWD

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

  1. 1763670473
  2. 1763670473
  3. 1763670473
  4. 1763670473
  5. 1763670473
  6. 1763670473
  7. 1763670473
  8. 1763670474
  9. 1763670474
  10. 1763670474
  11. 1763670474
  12. 1763670474
  13. 1763670474
  14. 1763670474
  15. 1763670474
  16. 1763670474
  17. 1763670474
  18. 1763670475
  19. 1763670475
  20. 1763670475
  21. 1763670475
  22. 1763670475
  23. 1763670475
  24. 1763670475
  25. 1763670476
  26. 1763670476
  27. 1763670476
  28. 1763670476
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,383KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPADM4S1789211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 789211
  • Mileage 8,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AA Canada Inc

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 CLA 250 | AMG PKG| NIGHT PKG| PREMIUM PKG for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 CLA 250 | AMG PKG| NIGHT PKG| PREMIUM PKG 42,040 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 125,183 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A220 A 220 for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A220 A 220 80,993 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AA Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-350-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-350-1313

Alternate Numbers
647-350-1313
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2025 Mazda MAZDA3