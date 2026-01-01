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Used 2026 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON

2026 Honda Civic

7,593 KM

Details Features

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14292971

2026 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

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Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
7,593KM
VIN 2HGFE2F29TH106013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 709449
  • Mileage 7,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-XXXX

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416-665-1000

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$22,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2026 Honda Civic