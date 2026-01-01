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Key Features: *19-Inch Alloy Wheels *Power Folding Side Mirrors *Smart Power Liftgate *Leather Seating *Air-Cooled Front Seats *Heated Front & Rear Seats *Power Driver & Passenger Front Seats *Panoramic Sunroof *Rain Sensing Front Wipers *Heated Windshield *Highway Drive Assist *12.3-Inch Infotainment System *GPS Navigation *Electric Chromic Rear View Mirror *LED Interior Lighting *Heated Steering Wheel *Blind Spot Collision Assist *Rear Parking Sensors *Wireless Phone Charger *Remote Car Starter PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician. For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2026 Kia Sportage

4,126 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia Sportage

EX Premium Pkg. Clean Carfax No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
14146588

2026 Kia Sportage

EX Premium Pkg. Clean Carfax No Accidents

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
4,126KM
VIN KNDPVCDF2T7458456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fusion Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:



*19-Inch Alloy Wheels

*Power Folding Side Mirrors

*Smart Power Liftgate

*Leather Seating

*Air-Cooled Front Seats

*Heated Front & Rear Seats

*Power Driver & Passenger Front Seats

*Panoramic Sunroof

*Rain Sensing Front Wipers

*Heated Windshield

*Highway Drive Assist

*12.3-Inch Infotainment System

*GPS Navigation

*Electric Chromic Rear View Mirror

*LED Interior Lighting

*Heated Steering Wheel

*Blind Spot Collision Assist

*Rear Parking Sensors

*Wireless Phone Charger

*Remote Car Starter



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.



For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

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1-866-981-3365
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$41,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2026 Kia Sportage