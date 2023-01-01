Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Audi R8 for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-10 of 10
Used 2023 Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance for sale in Mississauga, ON

2023 Audi R8

Spyder V10 performance
$279,900
+ tax & lic
180KM
B Town Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance Spyder, CARBON CERAMIC for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Audi R8

V10 Performance Spyder, CARBON CERAMIC
$296,800
+ tax & lic
3,999KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 I CONVERTIBLE I CARBON FIBRE I NO LUXURY TAX for sale in Vaughan, ON

2018 Audi R8

Spyder V10 I CONVERTIBLE I CARBON FIBRE I NO LUXURY TAX
$193,910
+ tax & lic
42,000KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Performance Quattro 602 hp Bang & Olufsen Navigation for sale in Thornhill, ON

2020 Audi R8

Spyder V10 Performance Quattro 602 hp Bang & Olufsen Navigation
$239,998
+ tax & lic
8,193KM
CarHub North York Chrysler

Thornhill, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Audi R8 Spyder V8 | CONVERTIBLE | 19 IN WHEELS I CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Vaughan, ON

2012 Audi R8

Spyder V8 | CONVERTIBLE | 19 IN WHEELS I CLEAN CARFAX
$115,910
+ tax & lic
40,958KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Audi R8 V10 Performance, 562HP, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND, NAV for sale in Toronto, ON

2022 Audi R8

V10 Performance, 562HP, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND, NAV
$219,800
+ tax & lic
8,864KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Audi R8 5.2 | Miltek Exhaust | Ontario Local | Carbon Blade for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2011 Audi R8

5.2 | Miltek Exhaust | Ontario Local | Carbon Blade
$125,800
+ tax & lic
27,305KM
World Fine Cars

Etobicoke, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Audi R8 5.2 Quattro V10 Performance, 602HP, V10, CARBON for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Audi R8

5.2 Quattro V10 Performance, 602HP, V10, CARBON
$268,800
+ tax & lic
2,950KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Audi R8 V10 Performance, RWD, FSI S Tronic, Coupe, 562 HP for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Audi R8

V10 Performance, RWD, FSI S Tronic, Coupe, 562 HP
$217,995
+ tax & lic
19,650KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2021 Audi R8 V10 Performance Spyder, CARBON PKG for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Audi R8

V10 Performance Spyder, CARBON PKG
$278,800
+ tax & lic
12,981KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options