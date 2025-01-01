Menu
<p data-start=119 data-end=182><strong data-start=119 data-end=182>For Sale: 1929 Ford Model A – Fully Restored Classic Beauty</strong></p><p data-start=184 data-end=422>Step back in time with this meticulously restored 1929 Ford Model A. A true head-turner, this vintage gem has been fully restored inside and out, maintaining its original charm while ensuring reliability and drivability for today’s roads.</p><p data-start=424 data-end=441><strong data-start=424 data-end=441>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=442 data-end=787><li data-start=442 data-end=460><p data-start=444 data-end=460><strong data-start=444 data-end=453>Year:</strong> 1929</p></li><li data-start=461 data-end=495><p data-start=463 data-end=495><strong data-start=463 data-end=480>Make & Model:</strong> Ford Model A</p></li><li data-start=496 data-end=548><p data-start=498 data-end=548><strong data-start=498 data-end=512>Condition:</strong> Fully restored – showroom quality</p></li><li data-start=549 data-end=658><p data-start=551 data-end=658><strong data-start=551 data-end=564>Exterior:</strong> Deep burgundy with gloss black fenders, period-correct details, and whitewall spoked wheels</p></li><li data-start=659 data-end=733><p data-start=661 data-end=733><strong data-start=661 data-end=674>Interior:</strong> Professionally reupholstered with vintage-style finishes</p></li><li data-start=734 data-end=787><p data-start=736 data-end=787><strong data-start=736 data-end=754>Drive Quality:</strong> Smooth, strong, and road-ready</p></li></ul><p> </p><p data-start=789 data-end=1069>Whether youre a classic car enthusiast, collector, or simply someone who appreciates automotive history, this Model A is ready to impress at shows or on weekend cruises. The attention to detail in this restoration is second to none, and it drives just as beautifully as it looks.</p>

1929 Ford Model A

1,000 KM

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing
1929 Ford Model A

FULLY RESTORRED INSIDE AND OUT DRIVES !!!

1929 Ford Model A

FULLY RESTORRED INSIDE AND OUT DRIVES !!!

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
