$59,000+ taxes & licensing
1929 Ford Model A
FULLY RESTORRED INSIDE AND OUT DRIVES !!!
1929 Ford Model A
FULLY RESTORRED INSIDE AND OUT DRIVES !!!
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
$59,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 1929 Ford Model A – Fully Restored Classic Beauty
Step back in time with this meticulously restored 1929 Ford Model A. A true head-turner, this vintage gem has been fully restored inside and out, maintaining its original charm while ensuring reliability and drivability for today’s roads.
Key Features:
Year: 1929
Make & Model: Ford Model A
Condition: Fully restored – showroom quality
Exterior: Deep burgundy with gloss black fenders, period-correct details, and whitewall spoked wheels
Interior: Professionally reupholstered with vintage-style finishes
Drive Quality: Smooth, strong, and road-ready
Whether you're a classic car enthusiast, collector, or simply someone who appreciates automotive history, this Model A is ready to impress at shows or on weekend cruises. The attention to detail in this restoration is second to none, and it drives just as beautifully as it looks.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Rosa Auto Sales
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234