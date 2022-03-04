Menu
1929 Ford Model A

511 MI

Details Description

$19,290

+ tax & licensing
$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

1929 Ford Model A

1929 Ford Model A

MODEL A

1929 Ford Model A

MODEL A

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$19,290

+ taxes & licensing

511MI
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8616566
  • Stock #: 3076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 3076
  • Mileage 511 MI

Vehicle Description

511 mile  True kilometer unknown

IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

