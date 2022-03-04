$52,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
1956 Porsche 356
1956 Porsche 356
SPEEDSTER REPLICA | AMAZING CONDITION |
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$52,980
+ taxes & licensing
746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511617
- Stock #: K7023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Stock # K7023
- Mileage 746 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
356 SPEEDSTER REPLICA AMAZING CONDITION DARK RED ON TAN NICELY RESTORATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9