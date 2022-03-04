Menu
1956 Porsche 356

746 KM

Details Description Features

$52,980

+ tax & licensing
$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

1956 Porsche 356

1956 Porsche 356

SPEEDSTER REPLICA | AMAZING CONDITION |

1956 Porsche 356

SPEEDSTER REPLICA | AMAZING CONDITION |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

$52,980

+ taxes & licensing

746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8511617
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Stock # K7023
  • Mileage 746 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Porsche-356-1956-id8768555.html

Vehicle Features

356 SPEEDSTER REPLICA AMAZING CONDITION DARK RED ON TAN NICELY RESTORATION

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

