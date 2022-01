$29,980 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 6 7 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8068426

8068426 Stock #: K7037

K7037 VIN: 1GCCW80H4ER119477

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brun

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # K7037

Mileage 85,678 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features NO RUST! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK! MOSTLY ORIGINAL! FULLY RESTORED! 454 V8! A/C POWER WINDOWS AND SEAT ORIGINAL BUILD SHEET WITH THE TRUCK! FULLY DOCUMENTED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.