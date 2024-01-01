Menu
Account
Sign In

1993 Nissan 300ZX

68,554 KM

Details Features

$11,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1993 Nissan 300ZX

2dr Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

1993 Nissan 300ZX

2dr Hatchback

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

  1. 1724171301
  2. 1724171309
  3. 1724171319
  4. 1724171334
  5. 1724171343
  6. 1724171354
  7. 1724171363
  8. 1724171374
Contact Seller

$11,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1RZ24H6PX530079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 68,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

Used 1993 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Hatchback for sale in Oakville, ON
1993 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Hatchback 68,554 KM $11,992 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 289,759 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 50,153 KM $25,553 + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,992

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
1993 Nissan 300ZX