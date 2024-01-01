$11,992+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1993 Nissan 300ZX
2dr Hatchback
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Used
68,554KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1RZ24H6PX530079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 68,554 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
