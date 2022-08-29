1999 BMW Z3

$29,950 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 4 9 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038434

9038434 Stock #: 1-22-201

1-22-201 VIN: WBSCK9334XLC89695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1-22-201

Mileage 52,494 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.