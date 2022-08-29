$29,950+ tax & licensing
1999 BMW Z3
M ROADSTER BEAUTIFUL AND CARFAX CLEAN!
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$29,950
- Stock #: 1-22-201
- VIN: WBSCK9334XLC89695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 52,494 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Arctic Silver on an IMOLA ROT Leather interior, it is time to open up with this 1999 BMW Z3 M ROADSTER. This collector's piece comes to us with LOW MILEAGE and is in FANTASTIC CONDITION given its age. Equipped with the following options:
- M Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel
- BMW 6 CD Changer
- Heated Sports Seat
- Air Conditioning
- Daytime Driving Lights
- Soft Top in Great Condition
This accidents and claims free BMW Z3 M ROADSTER is being sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
