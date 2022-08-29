Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Mercedes-Benz E320

150,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lotus of Oakville

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
1999 Mercedes-Benz E320

1999 Mercedes-Benz E320

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Mercedes-Benz E320

Location

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116983
  • Stock #: drgdfg
  • VIN: wdbjf65h7xa838436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lotus of Oakville

2008 Suzuki GSX-R600
58,928 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ducati Panigale...
 15 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Ducati SuperSpo...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

Lotus of Oakville

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-0838

Alternate Numbers
1-800-999-1209
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory