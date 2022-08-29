1999 Mercedes-Benz E320

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9116983

9116983 Stock #: drgdfg

drgdfg VIN: wdbjf65h7xa838436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.