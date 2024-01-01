Menu
<p>OMVICs position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: <b style=text-align: left;color: rgb(4, 12, 40);>The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality</b><br/></p>

2000 Ford Mustang

242,000 KM

Details Description

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2000 Ford Mustang

- CONV.

2000 Ford Mustang

- CONV.

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP4445YF205744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # RYF2057439
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC's position is that they shall include the following paragraph in any advertising of vehicles listed for sale as-is: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

2000 Ford Mustang