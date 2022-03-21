$CALL+ tax & licensing
2000 Lotus Esprit
Location
Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
- Stock #: AL604
- VIN: SCCDC0824YHA10141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Cream
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 32,009 MI
Vehicle Description
2000 Lotus Esprit V8
Twin turbochargers and a V8 engine, 355PS (260kW) and 175mph (274km/h) — the Esprit V8 has all the right supercar credentials and then some. Low, wide, and sleek, the Esprit is the absolute epitome of the mid-engined supercar.
The Esprit V8 offers the complete supercar experience — exhilarating all-round performance blending seamlessly with comfort and luxury. There’s no more stylish way to enjoy the thrill of the open road.
There is simply no mistaking the stunning, sweeping lines of the Lotus Esprit. A true thoroughbred, its looks are unsurpassed, its pedigree unquestioned, its sheer beauty unequalled. The Esprit is much more than a mere car. It is the experience of perfect balance meeting exquisite design and engineering, it is phenomenal power, absolute control and devastating performance. The Esprit remains a truly exceptional road-going racecar.
The Esprit V8 is an extremely refined and responsive supercar, designed to meet all our customers’ requirements, offering an exciting blend of power, chassis performance and pure driving satisfaction.
The Esprit V8 is powered by the Lotus designed 3.5 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine. The product of thoughtful design, the engine is efficient, compact and lightweight — weighing less than 220kg complete with all ancillaries. With up to 350 bhp (260 kW) at 6500 rpm available, the Esprit V8 accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62mph) in 4.9 seconds, 0-160km/h in 10.3 seconds (0-100mph in 10.54 seconds) before reaching a certified top speed of 280km/h (175 mph).
Mon to Sat : 9:00 am to 5:00 pm 20 minutes west from the CN tower. QEW West past Trafalgar Rd at The Bronte Rd exit World Wide shipping available
Vehicle Features
