$1,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-844-7100
2000 Nissan Xterra
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8325510
- VIN: 5N1ED28Y1YC603108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 369,693 KM
Vehicle Description
((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.
WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE……
THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.
WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES
YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$
LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***
**CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE
ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.
BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....
CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:
Office: 905-844-7100
Sam: 416-805-7500
Rob: 416-990-5016
Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com
As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:
Vehicle Features
