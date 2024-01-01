2000 Toyota 4Runner

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>FRAME IS NOT GOOD, ROTTED</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>VERY GOOD CONDITIONS OTHERWISE FOR PARTS OR BODY SWAP<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726958048230_17711942539965242 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);><p><span>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES BUT NOT ON STREET, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT.</span></p></span></strong><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>No hidden fees and <strong>no haggle pricing</strong> means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2000 Toyota 4Runner

180,240 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota 4Runner

4dr Limited V6 Auto 4WD

2000 Toyota 4Runner

4dr Limited V6 Auto 4WD

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,240KM
VIN JT3HN87R5Y0279811

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,240 KM

Tinted Glass
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Full-Size Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front/rear mudguards
Integrated fog lamps
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Door Map Pockets
Cigarette lighter
Retained accessory pwr
Front seatback storage pockets
Front map lights
Fabric headliner
Remote fuel-filler door release
Colour-keyed leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel
Simulated woodgrain trim

Locking Rear Differential
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front tow hook
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes
3.4L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine

graphic equalizer

Child seat anchor points
Rear child protector door locks
Driver & front passenger air bags (SRS)

Multi-reflector halogen headlamps w/auto on/off feature

Chrome front/rear bumpers & grille
Chrome cladding & fender flares

Anti-theft system w/immobilizer

tripmeter
4WD indicator
low fuel/washer fluid
Warning lights-inc: door ajar
Rear Tonneau Cover
gas-filled shock absorbers
storage area
Pwr tilt/slide moonroof w/sunshade
Front seat belt pretensioners/force limiters
(3) aux pwr outlets
Glove box light
One touch 4WD selector switch
Dual foldable pwr colour-keyed heated mirrors
Front 8-way driver/4-way passenger pwr adjustable leather sport bucket seats
Rear 50/50 leather split-bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests
Full-floor cut pile carpeting-inc: cargo area
Aux rear heater
Auto climate control heating/air conditioning
Synthetic leather door trim
Ignition cylinder/ash tray lights
Illuminated passenger visor vanity mirror
(5) entry/exit front/rear assist grips
P265/70R16 all-season SBR tires
auto tone control
2-speed transfer case w/auto disconnecting differential
4-link coil spring rear suspension
70 litre fuel tank w/gas cap hanger
Coil spring double-wishbone independent front suspension
Part-time four wheel drive
3-point front/rear seat belts in outboard positions
bench centre lap belt
Centre console-inc: front/rear cupholders
Colour-keyed instrument panel-inc: speedometer
coolant temp/fuel level gauges
Premium ETR AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc-inc: 6-speakers
pwr/ diversity antenna
16 5-spoke aluminum wheels w/wheel locks

2000 Toyota 4Runner