2000 Toyota Echo

329,325 KM

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
329,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtdbt1236y0072846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 329,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

