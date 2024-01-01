$2,499+ tax & licensing
2000 Toyota Echo
4DR SDN AUTO
2000 Toyota Echo
4DR SDN AUTO
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
329,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jtdbt1236y0072846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 329,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2000 Toyota Echo