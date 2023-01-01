$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
2001 BMW 7 Series
2001 BMW 7 Series
740iL
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
139,599KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9675091
- VIN: WBAGH83401DP23939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Legendary boss car, very rare to find.
Runs and drives great. No major issues. Long wheel base
Automatic
139,200 kms
See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=50t1nmKlct96NmcD/vJ8D/sSZ+Uw1rGr
Fully loaded with parking assist, AC and Heating, Power seat’s windows steering, heated steering, radio works. Everything seems to work.
V8 4.4 L Engine
RWD Gas
Tires and brakes are good
No rips on seats.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Price: $9,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS
OR
$999 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Cell Phone Hookup
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
