2001 BMW 7 Series

139,599 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

139,599KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9675091
  • VIN: WBAGH83401DP23939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,599 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW 740IL 2001 Low kms Financing Available

Legendary boss car, very rare to find.

Runs and drives great. No major issues. Long wheel base

Automatic

139,200 kms

See Carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=50t1nmKlct96NmcD/vJ8D/sSZ+Uw1rGr

Fully loaded with parking assist, AC and Heating, Power seat’s windows steering, heated steering, radio works. Everything seems to work.

V8 4.4 L Engine

RWD Gas

Tires and brakes are good

No rips on seats.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price: $9,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS

OR

$999 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Cell Phone Hookup
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

