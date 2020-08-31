Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Lexus LS 430

278,609 KM

Details Description Features

$4,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2001 Lexus LS 430

2001 Lexus LS 430

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Lexus LS 430

Sedan

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

  1. 5745762
  2. 5745762
  3. 5745762
  4. 5745762
  5. 5745762
  6. 5745762
  7. 5745762
  8. 5745762
  9. 5745762
  10. 5745762
  11. 5745762
  12. 5745762
  13. 5745762
  14. 5745762
  15. 5745762
  16. 5745762
  17. 5745762
Contact Seller

$4,299

+ taxes & licensing

278,609KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5745762
  • Stock #: 449
  • VIN: JTHBN30F810006306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,609 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Lexus LS 430

- $4299 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=q22QuJA7OrTEjJukYUdAPyBZuVj8zj%2bR


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take Trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2010 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD
 260,793 KM
$3,799 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 165,251 KM
$8,199 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 197,810 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory