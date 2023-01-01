Menu
2001 Nissan X-Trail

178,999 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2001 Nissan X-Trail

2001 Nissan X-Trail

Loaded

2001 Nissan X-Trail

Loaded

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan X-Trail 2001 RHD Fully loaded Bluetooth Financing

Runs and drives great, no problems no dash lights

Right hand drive

Milage 178,999 km

Automatic

AWD

No accidents on carfax but looks like 1 fender had been replaced https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6OF+C+yw6n2LDHpGmL9V28b8a0i3Y0Up

VIN:
NT30042521 - Imported from Japan

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

Price is $3,999 (plus Hst and licensing)

or

$999 extra for safety certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

