2001 Nissan X-Trail
Loaded
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
178,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9786907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, no problems no dash lights
Right hand drive
Milage 178,999 km
Automatic
AWD
No accidents on carfax but looks like 1 fender had been replaced https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6OF+C+yw6n2LDHpGmL9V28b8a0i3Y0Up
VIN:
NT30042521 - Imported from Japan
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $3,999 (plus Hst and licensing)
or
$999 extra for safety certification
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
