2001 Toyota RAV4

239,279 KM

Details Description Features

$3,799

+ tax & licensing
$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2001 Toyota RAV4

2001 Toyota RAV4

4WD

2001 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

239,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6011625
  • Stock #: 479
  • VIN: JTEHH20V310098943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 479
  • Mileage 239,279 KM

Vehicle Description

2001 Toyota RAV4

- $3799 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/main?id=YsDH%2fSqXBFuI5wz5O%2bJz3jhq1n3r7K2S


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

