2001 Toyota Sienna

379,814 KM

Details Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

CE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

379,814KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5769555
  • Stock #: 4438
  • VIN: 4T3ZF19C81V395390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 379,814 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

