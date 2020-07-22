Menu
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

285,010 KM

$4,300

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

285,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5704398
  • Stock #: 0P013B
  • VIN: 1FMZU77E62UD14555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0P013B
  • Mileage 285,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





4.0L V6 MPI SOHC 4WD 5-Speed Automatic



4WD, Air Conditioning, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Power windows, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.



This vehicle is being sold as one of our As-Traded/As-Is vehicles. You certify...You save.



We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.



Does not qualify for AutoIQ 7 Day Money Back Guarantee



Errors and Omissions Expected

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

