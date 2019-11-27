Menu
2002 Ford F-250

SNOW PLOW MANY NEW PARTS

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,700KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382223
  • Stock #: 1953
  • VIN: 1FTNF21L92EC63392
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

AUTO 4 X 4 F250 SUPER DUTY GAS


WESTERN SNOW PLADE


MANY NEW PARTS ( BRAKE LINES) NEW BRAKES PADS+ ROTORS


Like new tires, new manifolds both sides left + right this September 2019,


Tune up September 2019


Works for our yard for the last 3 years


  NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR            ON GREY INTERIOR


Comes with free car fax report


=====================================


FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL US AT


ROSA AUTO SALES TEL(905 337 9339)


WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER


This unit located at 646 fourth line (Speers Rd and Fourth line) Oakville L6L 5B2       


PLEASE CHECK OUR INVENTORY FOR MANY GOOD DEALS ON SUV'S, CARS, VANS, HONDA CIVIC COROLLA,DODGE RAM,F150 C230,BMW …


JUST COPY AND PASTE


WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA


=========================================


Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED


WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER


///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILBLE //////////
IF this  Vehicle is being sold as is and OMVIC states that we must say this, This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. THIS IS SOLD AS IS AND YOU CAN BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT IN OUR PROPERTY AND YES YOU CAN TEST DRIVE IT  

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

