2002 Lexus SC 430

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing
4 0 , 5 8 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9995396

9995396 Stock #: 4713

4713 VIN: JTHFN48Y620014015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Purple

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 40,582 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Additional Features Wheel Locks Convertible Hardtop Headlights-Auto-Leveling

