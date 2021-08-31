Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Acura MDX

300,572 KM

Details Description Features

$1,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2003 Acura MDX

2003 Acura MDX

LEATHER/SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Acura MDX

LEATHER/SUNROOF

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

300,572KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7812327
  • Stock #: 5013
  • VIN: 2HNYD18693H003463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 300,572 KM

Vehicle Description

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE……

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT “AS IS” TO COMPLY WITH OMVIC’S RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and “AS IS” vehicles:

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2008 Honda Odyssey E...
 249,518 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey R...
 0 KM
$1,490 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 SE/...
 105,704 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory