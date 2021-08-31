Menu
2003 Toyota Camry

167,975 KM

Details Description Features

$5,008

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

XLE with Power Moonroof and Driver Seat | SELF CERTIFY

XLE with Power Moonroof and Driver Seat | SELF CERTIFY

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

167,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645657
  • Stock #: 21813A
  • VIN: JTDBE30K730167912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21813A
  • Mileage 167,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Power Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Power Window, Power Locks, Power Door Mirrors.

2003 Toyota Camry XLE Frosted Mink Pearl

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

