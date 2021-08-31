2003 Toyota Camry

$5,008 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 9 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7645657

7645657 Stock #: 21813A

21813A VIN: JTDBE30K730167912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21813A

Mileage 167,975 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.