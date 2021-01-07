Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$2,699

+ tax & licensing
$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$2,699

+ taxes & licensing

299,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6525580
  • Stock #: 583
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E93C764299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 583
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Toyota Corolla

- $2699 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kF%2bCALksML9M01FPUj8ZgO0h4PtgRgR2


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

