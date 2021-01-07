Menu
2004 Acura TL

262,124 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

5-Speed AT

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

262,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6539793
  • Stock #: 586
  • VIN: 19UUA66234A802294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 586
  • Mileage 262,124 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Acura TL

- $3499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CKVkwUwnLJXbCXnnNemM%2ft95PEgxIPY1


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

